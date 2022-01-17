Man rescued after large tree crushes home in Buckhead

It happened just before 7 a.m. off Old Ivy Road NE in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A large tree fell onto a home Monday morning, trapping a person under the rubble, authorities said. It happened just before 7 a.m. off Old Ivy Road NE in Buckhead.

Fire officials said a 47-year-old man was inside the garage and became trapped under a car when the tree fell.

The grounds remained extremely saturated following the snow and rain over the past two days. The area is under a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Crews were out across the state on Sunday handling calls for trees and powerlines down.