Watch Live: Trial for man accused of killing Tara Grinstead begins

Investigators arrested Ryan Duke in 2017, charging him with murder in connection to the 2005 disappearance of Grinstead.

OCILLA, Ga. — Editor's note: Due to court order, portions of the video may be blank or without audio.

Attorneys for both the prosecution and defense in the murder trial for Ryan Duke made their cases Monday morning.

The GBI says Duke confessed to agents, but his attorneys say he made a false confession while under the influence of drugs.

Duke faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Prosecutor J.D. Hart and Duke's attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, explained to the jury what evidence they'll see throughout the trial.

LIVE COVERAGE