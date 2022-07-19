Firefighters douse flames at church along Howell Mill Road

The pastor of the church believes the roof was hit by lightning, causing it to spark a fire.

ATLANTA — A fire broke out in the attic of a church along Howell Mill Road Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Trinity Presbyterian Church at 3003 Howell Mill Road in northwest Atlanta shortly after 5 p.m.

The pastor of the church believes the roof was hit by lightning, causing it to spark a fire.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said firefighters arrived at the church within four minutes and saw that there was smoke coming from the church's gymnasium.

"All occupants were evacuated from the building during the offensive rescue mode of the incident's operation," Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames by cutting a hold in the roof to expose the fire that was between the building's plywood and metal roof decking. The fire was contained to the attic and the roof of the church, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.