'We all have a role' | Elementary school emphasizes parent tips after unloaded gun found nearby

A parent tip led to the recovery of the gun that was near the edge of school property at Trip Elementary on Wednesday.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County elementary school emphasized the help parent tips can provide after a gun was found near the edge of the school property on Wednesday.

The gun fortunately wasn't loaded, Trip Elementary School Principal Dr. Lesley Hill said in a message to parents.

The principal's message stated: "Shortly after 11 this morning, a parent alerted us that a gun was on the ground near the edge of the school property. In accordance with our safety and security protocols, we immediately notified our School Resource Officer, who retrieved the weapon. To be clear, the gun was NOT loaded and was found just off Cooper Road, on the side of the driveway leading to our school."

The principal noted how "unsettling this news can be for our students and families" but said, "I want to reassure you that we addressed this situation immediately and thoroughly."

Dr. Hill also thanked the parent who reported what she saw, writing: "We all have a role to play when it comes to keeping our school safe, and sharing what she saw was the right thing to do. The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority. I know it is a priority we all share."

The school adds that parents or students who see something can report anonymously through the Gwinnett school system app, GCPS Tips, or using a web browser at p3campus.com/5105. Tips can also be sent via text message to 738477.