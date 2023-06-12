Gunfire erupts at party, 3 hurt: Troup County Sheriff

Here's what we know.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were hurt after a shooting at a party in Troup County early Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said it happened shortly before 12:20 a.m. in the area of Cannonville Road in LaGrange. The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived, they saw a group of people leaving the area and driving off.

Investigators found a number of various shell casings and also saw vehicles that had sustained bullet damage at the scene. Deputies were informed that three people had arrived at Wellstar West Georgia emergency department with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators believe the group was gathering at the party and then multiple shots were fired. At this time, deputies are not sure why the shots were fired.

All of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

"Unfortunately at this point, investigators have been unable to establish who the shooters were or a motive," the sheriff's office wrote on its social media page.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call investigators at (706) 883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.