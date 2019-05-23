LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Spots are filling up fast for October's Tripp Halstead memorial run in Lawrenceville.

Tripp was two years old when he suffered a devastating brain injury after being hit by a falling branch. It happened at his Winder, Ga. daycare in 2012.

Doctors weren't certain Tripp would live but he fought back and eventually came home to live with his family.

More than 1.5 million people followed his story on Facebook where his mother, Stacy Halstead, detailed their daily struggles and triumphs. Tripp lost the ability to walk but he never lost his infectious grin.

Last year, Tripp passed away suddenly after being hospitalized for an infection. His family uses his memory as inspiration to raise money for charity.

Registration for the Trippadoodles Trot opened on May 10 and will be held October 12 in Lawrenceville. It includes a 5K, 10K and 1 Mile Fun Run and Roll.

There are only 1,200 spots and all proceeds go to Sunshine on a Ranney Day (SOARD). It's a charity that helps make children's rooms disability-friendly.

"The Halsteads received so much help after Tripp’s accident and they want to pay it forward," said Audrey McCaffrey, Tripadoodles' race director. "Helping children is near and dear to Bill and Stacy’s heart and this is one major way they are accomplishing that goal."

