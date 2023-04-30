Driver of stolen vehicle makes on-foot getaway after pursuit by troopers

The pursuit started after troopers noticed a stolen silver Kia Sonata along Glen Street in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A person managed to evade troopers Sunday after driving over railroad tracks and running off, authorities said.

The pursuit started after troopers noticed a stolen silver Kia Sonata along Glenn Street in Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. When the driver noticed the Georgia State Patrol vehicle they drove off and away from the trooper, authorities said.

The driver continued onto McDaniel Street toward Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, troopers said. Then the driver went onto a railroad track before ditching the vehicle and running off.