Trooper, two others 'sustain injuries' in crash on MLK Dr. in Atlanta

The incident happened Friday evening.

ATLANTA — A trooper and two others "sustained injuries," Georgia State Patrol said, in a crash that followed a pursuit in Atlanta Friday night.

GSP said it happened on MLK Jr. Dr. around 9:30 p.m.

According to GSP, the pursuing trooper "was involved in a traffic crash with two other motorists."

"The trooper and the other two motorists involved all sustained injuries," GSP said.

The agency did not describe the severity of the injuries, saying Friday night that they were still investigating an active scene.