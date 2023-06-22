GBI: Trooper shoots 19-year-old who fired gun at authorities

No troopers were injured during the incident. Georgia State Patrol asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

ATLANTA — A 19-year-old was shot after he allegedly fired a gun at a state trooper Wednesday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI's preliminary investigation indicated this started after the driver of a black Nissan Maxima refused to yield to an emergency vehicle in the area.

The GBI said a trooper tried to stop the car but the driver sped away. The Georgia State Patrol trooper then chased the vehicle. They were able to perform a PIT maneuver on the car, which left the vehicle inoperable after it hit a stop sign.

The GBI said the teen ran from the scene and fired a fired a gun at the trooper. The agency said the trooper fired shots back, hitting the 19-year-old. He was stable when he was taken to the hospital.

The GB said it would conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. Once complete, the case will be given to the Atlanta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.