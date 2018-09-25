ATLANTA -- A 16-year old was arrested after a giving Georgia State Patrol chase in a stolen Jeep.

Atlanta Police first spotted the vehicle on I-20 eastbound near I-285 and asked GSP for help, just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

A trooper tried to stop the Jeep on I-20 EB near Glenwood Avenue, but the chase continued through several side streets in the area. It ended at 1906 Longdale Drive, after the suspect struck a GSP patrol car, according to GSP.

The 16-year-old male driver was arrested and turned over to Atlanta Police. Charges have not been announced and no injuries were reported.

PHOTOS | Troopers: Teen driving stolen Jeep arrested after chase

