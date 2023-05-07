'You are alive' | Dramatic videos shows 2 people being saved from burning car

Every day our deputies put their lives on the line and last Friday, June 30th was no exception. Friday afternoon storms rolled through Troup County knocking down trees, creating power outages and several vehicle accidents, one accident in particular resulted in the truck catching on fire trapping an adult male and female. Troup County Deputy Carrla Querry was first on scene and immediately grabbed her fire extinguisher to help contain the fire but was alerted to the trapped occupants. Deputy Querry risking her on life, busted the windows of the vehicle and with the help of citizens, they safely removed the occupants before the truck was totally engulfed in flames. Cpl. Gabe Garner arrived a few minutes later to help with moving the victims further away from the fire. Troup County Fire Department arrived and quickly extinguished the fire and the victims were treated for their injuries. Were it not for the brave actions of Deputy Querry, we have no doubt this incident would have had a very different ended.