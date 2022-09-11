Troup County deputy shoots dog after being attacked

At around 8:50 a.m. the county's animal control team was called to an area off Oakridge Drive after someone spotted a white dog on the loose.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deputy marshal shot a dog while he was being attacked Wednesday, they said.

At around 8:50 a.m., the county's animal control team was called to an area off Oakridge Drive after someone spotted a white dog on the loose.

Deputies believe the dog belonged to a homeowner off West Point Road. Animal control had received complaints at the same home prior to the attack, according to a news release.

A deputy marshal then knocked on the door, but heard no answer. When he went to leave, two other dogs came from the back of the home, growling and barking.

The dogs ran towards the deputy marshal, with one lunging at him. To get away from the dogs, he tried to get into his car. That's when one of the dogs lunged at him again and he shot it.

The deputy marshal eventually found the owner and the dog was taken to a vet for treatment, the release said.