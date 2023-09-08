Man dies while in custody at the Troup County Jail, GBI investigating

Sheriff's deputies found Aaron Martinette unresponsive in his cell on Thursday around 9:17 p.m.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death of a 33-year-old man who was in custody at the Troup County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies found Aaron Martinette unresponsive in his cell on Thursday around 9:17 p.m. Authorities said that after he was found, jail medical staff and emergency responders tried to save his life.

Martinette was then taken to the Well Star West Georgia Emergency Department, where staff determined he died Friday around 4:30 a.m.

The 33-year-old was being held on disorderly conduct charges, the sheriff's office said.

GBI agents were at the jail and conducting an independent investigation, as part of the "standard procedure," the sheriff's office added.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.