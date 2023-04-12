New K-9 joins Troup County Sheriff's Office as another retires

Max the explosive detection dog is joining the force as Stella retires.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — There's a new K-9 patrolling the streets in Troup County.

Max is the Troup County Sheriff's Office's new explosive detection K-9. He started his service with the sheriff's office last week, according to deputies.

Max is trained to detect or alert deputies on 20 different odors. His law enforcement career will grow alongside Deputy Adam Richardson, deputies said.

Both are part of several other Explosive Ordinance Detection teams throughout the state, made possible through a partnership and grant with the Georgia Emergency Management/Homeland Security Agency. Such teams are tasked with special event detection patrols, explosive threats and suspicious package response, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

As Max joins the sheriff's office, he signals the departure of K-9 Stella. Deputies said Stella served the sheriff's office for more than five years.