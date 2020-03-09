Troup County school resource officers issued bodycams

The deputies serve in the roles at Callaway High School, Callaway Middle School and Long Cane Middle School.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — In what is being described as an effort to show trust and transparency, the Troup County Sheriff's Office issued body cameras to the three deputies who are assigned as school resource officers for the district.

“In this day and age of law enforcement transparency, I believe the issuing of these body cams to my SRO’s will be an asset to not only my agency but also the Troup County School System with whom we have a great partnership with” Sheriff James Woodruff said.

In the news release, the sheriff's office said from time to time, the school resource officers are involved in situations that need review.

"While we are fortunate that our schools have tremendous camera coverage that we have access to at any time for investigative purposes, it does not capture the first person view and audio of an incident in which our SRO’s may have to intervene or investigate," the news release said.