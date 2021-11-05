Troup County Sheriff: 'Severely decomposed' body found in West Point Lake

Deputies found a body floating in a small cove in West Point Lake Saturday afternoon.

The Troup County's Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found a "severely decomposed" body floating in West Point Lake Saturday afternoon, they said.

Deputies responded to the area behind 203 Thomas Drive at West Point Lake and found a body floating in the water in a small cove.

Crews with the sheriff's office and the Troup County Fire Department helped bring the body to shore.

Officials said the body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff's office said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources was also notified.