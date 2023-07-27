Older man hit and killed by 18-year-old driver, police say

It happened on Cityview Drive just east of its intersection with Golden Pine Road on Wednesday night, Cobb County Police Department said.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash investigation is underway in Cobb County after police said a 61-year-old man was hit and killed.

Investigators reported that 61-year-old Troy Bracy was walking on the road along the eastbound land of Cityview Drive when an 18-year-old driving a GMC Sierra hit him.

The department said Bracy was hit head-on by the car, and personnel from the medical examiner's officer declared him dead.