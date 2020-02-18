DECATUR, Ga. — Firefighters confirm a woman was killed at a home in DeKalb County on Tuesday.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley confirmed a 62-year-old woman died in a fire at the home along Troy Cove Road in Decatur.

He said the woman was found in the great room and that the house was 25 percent involved when firefighters arrived.

No other details, including a possible cause for the fire, were available at this time.

