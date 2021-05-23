Pickup truck crashes into iconic Fox Theatre

Police on scene told 11Alive that the driver allegedly was run off the road.

ATLANTA — A pickup truck crashed into the iconic Fox Theatre early Sunday morning.

Atlanta Police officers on scene told 11Alive that the driver allegedly was run off the road, striking the side of the building at 660 Peachtree Street NE.

The vehicle appears to have hit a light pole and parking sign before crashing into the building -- shattering the glass just north of the box office and historic ticket window.

Police have not said if anyone was charged or ticketed in the crash. It is unknown if there were any injuries.