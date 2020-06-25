Truck rolls over onto Smyrna Police vehicle; minor injuries reported

It happened at the intersection of Atlanta Rd. and Windy Hill Rd.

SMYRNA, Ga. — A tractor trailer truck lost control and rolled over onto a Smyrna Police vehicle this morning, in a scary scene at the intersection of Atlanta Rd. and Windy Hill Rd.

The officer appears to have been lucky, though, with the Smyrna Police Department reporting "only minor injuries."

The department has not yet identified the officer who was injured.

A Facebook post by the department reported the incident happening around 10:30 a.m. The officer was extracted around 11 a.m., the department said.

The condition of the driver of the truck was not clear.

Multiple comments on the Smyrna PD Facebook post claimed to have witnessed the crash, with one describing it as "terrifying."