DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed and I-20 westbound in Douglas County was shut down, after an accident involving a fire truck and a tractor trailer.

Douglas County fire officials told 11Alive News that the incident happened around 3:20 a.m. near the Fairburn Rd (GA92) exit off the interstate.

The fire truck had responded to an earlier report of a car that had run off the road and gone into some nearby woods, officials said.

The fire truck was parked on the side of the interstate to protect nearby emergency workers, trying to locate the car. About 20 minutes after the original incident, a tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the fire truck, causing heavy damage to the truck.

The driver of the tractor trailer was killed on impact, officials said. So far, his name hasn't been released.

Westbound Interstate 20 remains closed in the area, with traffic being diverted off the highway at Lee Road.