Truist Park's Independence Day fireworks rescheduled | Here's when

The nighttime spectacular will happen after the Braves take on the Cardinals Thursday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Though the Fourth of July is over, people in metro Atlanta have one more shot at getting a fireworks show this week.

The Atlanta Braves are facing off against the St. Louis Cardinals in a 4-game series and Thursday's game will end with a bang.

After Monday's rain delay canceled the Independence Day Fireworks show at Truist Park, the Braves have rescheduled the nighttime spectacular for after Thursday's game.

Due to last night’s rain delay, Independence Day Fireworks presented by T-Mobile have been rescheduled for after Thursday night’s @Braves game against the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/lTTB9YUgF5 — Truist Park (@TruistPark) July 5, 2022