Truist Park's Independence Day fireworks rescheduled | Here's when

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Though the Fourth of July is over, people in metro Atlanta have one more shot at getting a fireworks show this week.
The Atlanta Braves are facing off against the St. Louis Cardinals in a 4-game series and Thursday's game will end with a bang.
After Monday's rain delay canceled the Independence Day Fireworks show at Truist Park, the Braves have rescheduled the nighttime spectacular for after Thursday's game.
The Braves take on the Cardinals at 7:20 p.m. Weather could still be a factor, as scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible -- but so far, Thursday is slated to be one of the hottest days of the week.