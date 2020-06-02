PLAINS, Ga. — The man who is former President Jimmy Carter's pastor will take on a role in Washington, D.C. to serve the current president.

According to CNN, President Donald Trump plans to appoint Pastor Tony Lowden as the administration's "reentry czar." The position is meant to help people return to a normal life after serving time. It's a part of the president's Federal Interagency Council on Crime Prevention and Improving Reentry.

When Lowden became pastor of Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., he became the first African American to lead the congregation.

Carter often teaches Sunday School classes at the church. 11Alive reached out to the Carter Center about the expected appointment. In a statement, the 95-year-old former president said he supports the move.

“I cannot think of anyone better than Tony Lowden to lead a national effort to help those who have served time in prison get a true second chance once they are released," the statement reads.

"With support and resources, recidivism can decrease and former inmates can become productive members of their communities," Carter said. "The congregation at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains will help in any way we can.”

CNN reports Trump is expected to announce the appointment later this week.

