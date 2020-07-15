Biden releases statement to Georgians ahead of Trump's visit

Biden said Georgia families are suffering because of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

ATLANTA — Former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping to steal a bit of President Donald Trump's thunder when he touches down in Atlanta this afternoon.

The presidential candidate released a statement to Georgians ahead of the visit, mainly discussing President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Georgia families are suffering. They’re suffering because of Donald Trump’s complete and utter failure to lead this country and combat the spread of COVID-19," Biden said.

As of Tuesday, Georgia has recorded nearly 124,000 positive cases and more than 3,000 deaths.

While unemployment has slowly improved since the lock down, more than 2.7 million unemployment claims have been filed since mid-March.

"This administration’s mismanagement has left working families and small business owners out in the cold as they endure the worst economic losses the country has faced in modern memory. Americans need a concrete, effective reopening plan that’s rooted in science and public health," Biden said.

On Wednesday, the president is expected to go to a UPS hub and champion his infrastructure development plans.

This is the president's sixth visit to metro Atlanta during his term in office, and it should be one of the more low-impact ones.

According to a White House official, while there, the president will announce the implementation of a new policy allowing for expedited infrastructure projects in the Atlanta area and across the nation. The official said he is expected to champion his actions to cut red tape and remove burdensome regulations.