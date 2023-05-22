TSA chief announces expanded pre-check policy for teens traveling with parents

TSA Administrator David Pekoske was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: You can re-watch a press conference held with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, TSA Administrator David Pekoske and others here.

While in Atlanta, the TSA chief announced a new pre-check policy that will see expanded availability for teens aged 13-17 traveling with their parents who are pre-check approved.

Previously only children ages 12 and under could go through pre-check with their enrolled parents.

Additionally, Pekoske said officials are anticipating as many as 10 million travelers around the country through the Memorial Day Weekend travel period, from Thursday of this week through next Wednesday.

He said the nation saw 2.67 million travelers yesterday on Sunday, the most for a single day since the pandemic and 12% more than the same day last year - signs of an intense summer travel season ahead.

Mayor Dickens vowed that, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest, "We are ready."

Officials are set to be on hand for a news conference this afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to provide an overview ahead of an expected surge of travelers through the airport for Memorial Day Weekend.

Those on hand will include Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and TSA Administrator David P. Pekoske.

"In anticipation of higher travel volumes and busier airports during the summer travel season that begins with the Memorial Day holiday, transportation security and air travel executives will discuss their preparations," a release noted.

