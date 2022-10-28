Construction at Atlanta airport could cause delays for over a year

Construction at the main checkpoint is expected to take another 12 to 18 months.

ATLANTA — A new construction project at the Atlanta airport is leading to longer wait times for passengers traveling through.

The airport announced a $66 million makeover for its main TSA Checkpoint. Officials said they are replacing the current x-ray equipment with more advanced scanners, creating higher-quality 3-D images. While construction is moving forward, the airport will have to intermittently close several security lanes at a time which officials said could cause capacity constraints.

“There is a little pain associated wit this understandably because we have to shut down a number of lanes to get this done but it’s well worth it," Director of Communications and Public Affairs Andy Gobeil said.

After the construction, the airport said it would be able to move more passengers through security, expediting the security process. The construction comes as the airport also deals with a shortage of parking spaces due to construction by the domestic terminal.