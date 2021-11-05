Fire investigators said the explosion occurred on a tall gas oven cooker that was being used to prepare meat.

TUCKER, Ga. — Dekalb County fire officials said the owner of the Main Moon restaurant on Hugh Howell Road in Tucker, Georgia died after a cooker explosion Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to the cooker explosion shortly after 2 p.m. When they arrived, fire crews said a woman, who is the owner of the restaurant, was critically injured but died shortly after due to her injuries.

Dekalb County fire officials said there was no fire at the time of the accident and no other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators said the explosion occurred on a tall gas oven cooker that was being used to prepare meat.