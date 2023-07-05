Teenage girl drowns at DeKalb hotel, officials say

Despite CPR attempts, the girl died .

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage girl drowned Wednesday while at a DeKalb County hotel.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue was called to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites along Crescent Centre Boulevard in Tucker around 8 p.m. for the emergency.

When crews got there, they saw a teenage girl in need of medical assistance. Officials said first responders performed CPR on her but she died at the scene.

Fire Rescue did not provide any other details about the circumstances of the drowning.