TUCKER, Ga. -- Fire officials say a car found submerged in a small DeKalb lake had no one inside.

The car was found at Kelley Cofer Park not far from Chamblee Tucker Road, Wednesday morning, in Tucker, Georgia. Dive teams from the DeKalb County Fire Department were called out to the vehicle where they checked for possible victims or anything else of interest.

However, the crews came back up finding no bodies inside. Right now, they don't have any clues on how the car ended up in the lake or why.

