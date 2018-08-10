TUCKER, Ga. – Over a dozen cars were broken into over the weekend at the Mall at Stonecrest in Tucker, according to DeKalb County Police.

In all, there were 15 break-ins over the weekend, police said. In several cases, car windows were smashed in to gain access.

Hirschfeld Homes offers these tips to prevent car prowls at local malls:

Be aware and trust your instincts. It’s easy to get caught up with to-do lists and shopping. Remember to be mindful of your surroundings while you are out shopping. If something seems off, or unsafe, trust your gut and ask for help when needed.

Park in well-lit areas that are close to your destination. Look under, in, and around your car as you are approaching it. If you are shopping alone, do not hesitate to ask security to escort you to your vehicle, especially at night.

Do not leave valuables in plain view in your car, such as gifts, cell phones, purses and clothing. Put these items in the trunk or cover them up. This will decrease the likelihood of a car break-in.

Carry your keys in your hand while walking to your car. This will help to ensure you get into your vehicle quickly and you can use your keys as a weapon if necessary. Also, if you have a “Panic” button on your keys; be sure not to put your keys away too quickly.

Don’t linger in the parking lot. When returning to your car, get in, lock the doors, buckle up, and leave. Parking lots are not a good place to unwind, relax, or make phone calls.

No suspects in the break-ins at Mall at Stonecrest have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-482-0309.

