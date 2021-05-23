Person found dead at extended-stay hotel in Tucker, police investigating

TUCKER, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after a welfare check at an extend-stay hotel in Tucker uncovered a deceased victim on Saturday.
According to Officer Elise Wells, officers were called to 1795 Crescent Center Boulevard, the address of a Studio 6 Extended Stay Hotel, to reports a person had died.
Management of the hotel had called police after the victim, whose identity has not been released, was found during a check. Officer Wells had no additional information on the nature of the death, whether foul play was involved or if the homicide unit is involved in the case.
Wells said that the investigation is still underway.