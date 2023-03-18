Man shot several times at Tucker hotel, authorities say

DeKalb Police said the man and suspected shooter got into a verbal argument that led to gunfire.

TUCKER, Ga. — A man is dead after he got into a shootout with another person at a Tucker hotel Saturday.

DeKalb County Police Department officers said they were called to the Roadway Inn at 1820 Mountain Industrial Blvd. for a shooting around 11:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s dead and noted that he had been shot several times.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate. So far, DCPD said the man and another person got into an argument "which led them to exchange gunfire."

The suspected shooter ran off after firing the shots, police said, but did not have any information to share about the person who they believe pulled the trigger.

Officers continue to investigate the shooting.

