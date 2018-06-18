TUCKER, Ga. -- A suspect has barricaded himself in a DeKalb motel after robbing a Waffle House early Monday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened at 2:57 a.m. at a Waffle House on Lawrenceville Highway. The suspect then fled the restaurant and went across the street to the Knight's Inn on the 2900 block of Lawrenceville Highway.

The suspect is now barricaded in a room and is possibly armed, according to police.

One person is in custody and investigators are speaking to one woman who they believe is not involved in the robbery but is associated to the incident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Montreal Road has been shut down as SWAT continues to handle the incident. This is happening just outside I-285 and police are advising commuters to avoid the area.

