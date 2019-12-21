ATLANTA — An Atlanta firefighter was hurt on the job Friday night when responding to a fire.

Sgt. Cortez Stafford of Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews were called to a house fire in the 2000 block of Turner Road just before 9 p.m.

A firefighter who responded to the scene had to be treated for second-degree burns on the hand, Stafford said. The firefighter's condition is unclear.

The cause of the fire also unknown. 11Alive is working to get additional information.

