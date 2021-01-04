What TV shows and movies are currently filming in Atlanta?

The Georgia Film Office reports at least 60 television pilots, series, reality shows, feature films are currently in production.

ATLANTA — Film and television production may look a lot different this year as we hit the one-year mark for the global pandemic, but it certainly hasn’t slowed down in Georgia.

Here’s a look at some of the shows and movies being made right now around the metro area.

THE WALKING DEAD

Crews are hard at work on the popular series "The Walking Dead,” which is coming to an end next year. The longtime zombie apocalypse television drama will end with an expanded two-year eleventh season that will span 24 episodes. There are currently 30 remaining episodes of the flagship series that will run through late 2022.

All seasons of the show have been filmed throughout Atlanta, and mainly in Senoia, Georgia, which has become “Walking Dead Country” for fans and tourists alike.

It’s become a true fan experience where fans can even drink the same coffee as some of their favorite actors who shoot in town.

MACGYVER

“MacGyver,” the CBS reboot of the classic series, continues production for season five throughout parts of Atlanta.

Under the production code “EYE,” crews have also been seen filming in Midtown and Grant Park.

MacGyver first aired in 1985 and ran on television until 1992. According to CBS, 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, creates a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and his vast scientific knowledge to save lives.

DYNASTY

The hit CW drama “Dynasty” is looking for fresh faces to be part of its current fourth season. Project Casting reports the show is looking for background actors for several upcoming scenes.

“Dynasty” comes from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the team behind shows like “Gossip Girl” and “The O.C.”

The show is a modernized reboot of the classic 1980s primetime soap.

The series follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children.

Told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds - Fallon Carrington, daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington; and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal, a Hispanic woman marrying into the WASP family - “Dynasty” not only features the glitz and gloss of extreme wealth, but also exposes the dark underbelly of a corrupt world built on backroom deals.

The modern version flips the script on the classic version by not only being set in Atlanta, as opposed to the original's setting of Denver, but the entire production for the series has taken place here, as well.

THE RESIDENT

Scenes for the current fourth season of the Fox medical drama series “The Resident” are currently being filmed throughout metro Atlanta. Crews were spotted in Midtown, where the show has filmed previous seasons.

The majority of the first and second seasons were filmed in Conyers and in Midtown Atlanta at the High Museum of Art.

“The Resident” follows a young doctor who’s paired with a hospital's senior resident who is as tough as he is brilliant. It stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Malcolm Jamal-Warner, and Bruce Greenwood.

OTHER FILMS AND SHOWS

Check out a full list of productions filming right now in Atlanta here.

Our Insiders are the MVPs of the A-Scene when it comes to signs and intel on the streets. Just remember, follow all traffic laws, and don't trespass on any base camps or lots along the way.