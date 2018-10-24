ATLANTA -- Although no one from Georgia won the giant prize from Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot, there were plenty of winners in the Peach State.

Twenty tickets sold in Georgia won $10,000 according to officials with the Georgia Lottery.

They were sold in Athens, Atlanta, Buford, Conyers, Fort Valley, Hinesville, Kennesaw, LaGrange, Marietta, Pooler, Rising Fawn, Sandy Springs, Savannah, Tallapoosa, Trenton, Villa Rica and Warner Robins.

Lottery proceeds in Georgia are earmarked toward funding the state's Pre-K and HOPE Scholarship programs.

Tuesday night's winning jackpot was won by a single winning $1.537 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina. The jackpot ends up being just short of the all-time record -- a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot from Jan. 2016, which was won by three tickets, sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.

For those who have not gotten rid of lottery fever, Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is still a whopping $620 million. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot drops back to $40 million.

