Four hearts, an unforgettable love: Two couples celebrate 140 years of marriage

Their story, though not destined in the stars, unfolded through the simple connection of two young hearts that turned into four.

ATLANTA — In a world where love stories often seem fleeting, one story, though not destined for the stars, unfolded through a simple connection.

Two pairs of young hearts connected, making their love story last over 100 years.

Reflecting on their first encounter, Jack fondly reminisces, "I guess I thought she was good looking," sharing a lighthearted joke. However, the depth of their affection has always been apparent.

Jack and May Milner's journey stands as a remarkable testament to the enduring love forged in their teenage years.

May, with a smile, recalls the early days of their courtship, saying, "I wrote him every day. My mom said, 'How do you come up with something to talk about?' I said, 'I'll think of something,'"

This remarkable dedication and devotion laid the foundation for their enduring love. Now the couple cherishes the letters they exchanged, safeguarding them in the very bag Jack carried during his deployment to Germany.

These precious notes hold the essence of their love, allowing them to journey back through 70 years of shared history, back to the night they made their commitment official.

As they embarked on their lifelong journey together, leaving the Preachers' house in 1953, Jack and May knew exactly where their hearts would lead them. May points to her dear friend Betty Crow, with whom their lives became intertwined at the age of 14. Betty, sharing the story, recalls, "me and her were such good friends, and they just became a part of it with us."

It was Jack's 1939 Ford sedan, the coveted car of their youth, that brought the group together. Betty, fueled by her desire to see her boyfriend, Charles Crow, introduced May to Jack, setting in motion a series of events that would shape their lives forever.

Summer brought the blossoming romance to fruition as Jack and May exchanged vows and became husband and wife.

"I don't want to even think about how it would have been," Betty said, reflecting on their intertwined lives, "because that's all I've ever known. Me and her, Charles and Jack. We've just always been couples. We have each other; we can rely on each other, no matter what. I know I can depend on them."