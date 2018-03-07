ATLANTA -- A house fire left two people dead early Tuesday morning.

According to Atlanta Fire, the fire happened at a residence on Harvel Drive and H.E. Holmes Drive shortly after 4 a.m.

A married couple died in the house, officials said. One of them was found in the rear of the home, while the other was found in the front of the home.

Firefighters have not released the age or name of the victims at this time and the cause is still unknown.

PHOTOS | Deadly house fire in Atlanta leaves one dead

