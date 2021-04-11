Two dead after fire rips through Cobb County home

Authorities say neighbors were able to remove one resident from the scene, but they later succumbed to their injuries and died.

MABLETON, Ga. — Two people are dead after a fire ripped through a Cobb County home Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson with Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, 11 units responded to a house on Kenneth Lane just before 7:10 a.m. and saw a heavy fire.

Fire officials said a neighbor was able to remove one resident from the burning building. Crews treated the victim when they arrived. They attacked the fire and searched the rest of the space, they said.

The resident died from their injuries. Fire crews said they also found another resident dead on the scene.

According to Cobb fire, crews were able to get the blaze under control about 40 minutes later around 7:52 a.m.

Investigators are in the midst of gathering details on the deadly Mableton fire. Right now, there is no further information on what may have led up to the incident.

No other information was released on victims.