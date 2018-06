HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- Two docks at Aqualand Marina separated during a storm Sunday night, stranding 35 people.

No injuries were reported, as Hall County fire and emergency personnel rescued those stranded.

Most of the evacuations were handled by the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Hall County fire officials also said several other docks at the marina had to be evacuated as well.

