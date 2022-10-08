Two Fulton County government employees test positive for monkeypox

The county added that it is currently following CDC guidance in regard to isolation and working with its Board of Health on contact tracing.

ATLANTA — Two employees within the Fulton County government have tested positive for monkeypox, according to a release.

"While we recognize that the risk of monkeypox transmission in public spaces is low, we do have a cleaning protocol in place in the event of confirmed cases, similar to our COVID-19 protocol," the county added.

Georgia currently has the 4th highest case count in the nation, reporting just under 750 cases per the CDC.

As a whole, the nation is up to about 9,500 cases and adopting a new strategy to stretch its supply of vaccines.

The Georgia Department of Public Health continued to state that over 90% of people with monkeypox in the current outbreak report having close, sustained physical contact with other people infected.

They add that touching items that have been in contact with an infectious rash or body fluid could also transmit the virus; however, this is not a common mode of transmission.

The DPH also recommends protecting yourself against monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox (can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.