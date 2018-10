DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. --A two-alarm fire lit up an apartment complex along Buford Highway in DeKalb County.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. at Esquire Apartments in the 3000 block of the major highway. Between 30 and 35 firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke.

According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue, two firefighters suffered from minor injuries. They were transported to Grady Hospital. Two residents also suffered from smoke inhalation but refused medical treatment.

Browser does not support iframes.

© 2018 WXIA