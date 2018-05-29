FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- A couple has been found dead after a Memorial Day welfare check led state rangers to a boat on Lake Lanier.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the bodies of 40-year-old Julie Wright and 39-year-old Andrew Maronge were discovered around 8 p.m. Monday when rangers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) were called in to check on them.

Rangers located the boat, a 24-foot Bayliner Cabin Cruiser, anchored off of the Three Sisters Island Chain but were unable to make contact with anyone when approaching the boat. They then boarded the boat to continue their search.

That's when they found both deceased in the front cabin area.

Forsyth County authorities said there were no signs of foul and that the preliminary cause of death appeared to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

