x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Grand opening triggers gas war in Central Georgia

Prices at these stations dropped under $2 per gallon!
Credit: Chris Dunn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A newly opened QuikTrip in Warner Robins dropped its prices for a grand opening celebration and it seemed to trigger a gas war with another big station there.

Soon, Buc-ee's answered with a drop of its own. According to a number of posts on social media, prices initially dropped to $2.05 per gallon, but the stations didn't stop there.

Credit: Julie Noel-Hastings
Credit: Chris Dunn

By Saturday evening, the stations were advertising $1.95 per gallon. 

13WMAZ called the new QuikTrip at Watson Boulevard and I-75 around 10 a.m. Sunday and a representative said gas was $1.85, and about to drop down to $1.75 

Around the same time, Buc-ee's was already at $1.75.

"We will always try to be competitive with anyone in the market," said Buc-ee's Regional Director Josh Smith.

Viewers said cars were lining up to take advantage of the low prices. There's no word on how long the fuel prices will last. 

RELATED ARTICLES:

Cobb County church gives away $10K of free gas Friday

Gas prices in the 1990s in Central Georgia will blow your mind

In Other News

Body found at Lake Lanier, days-long search for man comes to an end