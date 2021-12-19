Prices at these stations dropped under $2 per gallon!

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A newly opened QuikTrip in Warner Robins dropped its prices for a grand opening celebration and it seemed to trigger a gas war with another big station there.

Soon, Buc-ee's answered with a drop of its own. According to a number of posts on social media, prices initially dropped to $2.05 per gallon, but the stations didn't stop there.

By Saturday evening, the stations were advertising $1.95 per gallon.

13WMAZ called the new QuikTrip at Watson Boulevard and I-75 around 10 a.m. Sunday and a representative said gas was $1.85, and about to drop down to $1.75

Around the same time, Buc-ee's was already at $1.75.

"We will always try to be competitive with anyone in the market," said Buc-ee's Regional Director Josh Smith.

Viewers said cars were lining up to take advantage of the low prices. There's no word on how long the fuel prices will last.