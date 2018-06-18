Two men from Georgia drowned this weekend in Panama City Beach.

Eugene Spann, a 67-year-old man from Atlanta, lost his life on Saturday morning around 11:14.

Panama City Beach Police said officers responded to the section of the beach behind the Flamingo Motel located at 15525 Front Beach Road where they found bystanders performing CPR on Spann.

Emergency responders took over life support efforts and drove Spann to The Bay Medical Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

Yellow surf flags were flying at the time of the incident. The cause of the death is under investigation.

Tony Jackson, a 21-year-old man from Cartersville drowned on Sunday afternoon around 2:30.

Officers responded to the M.B. Miller County Pier located at 12213 Front Beach Road for a call of a swimmer in distress.

Police were told Jackson was swimming in the Gulf when he was caught by a big wave and onlookers lost sight of him. A search began and Jackson's body was found about a half mile east of the pier.

Red surf flags were flying at the time of the incident.

His body was turned over the the Medical Examiners' Office for further investigation.





