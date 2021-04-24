Two killed in Hall County head-on collision

It happened early Saturday morning.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two men died early Saturday morning in a head-on collision in Hall County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said deputies and fire services personnel responded around 2 a.m. to a crash on U.S. 129/Athens Hwy. at Barrett Rd. They said the driver of each vehicle died on scene.

They were identified as 25-year-old Marcos Ezequiel Lopez of Gainesville and 42-year-old Toby Langley of Talmo. Both were said to be wearing their seatbelts, and neither had a passenger.

"According to the preliminary investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit, Lopez was southbound on Athens Highway in a Toyota Corolla. Lopez left his lane, and his car hit Langley’s northbound 2002 Ford Escape head-on," the sheriff's office said.