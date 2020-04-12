2 dead, 1 in critical condition after Barrow County fire

Officials said the victims had been trapped inside the structure.

AUBURN, Ga. — Barrow County Emergency Services said two people were killed and a third person was critically injured in a structure fire in Auburn on Friday morning.

According to Captain Scott Dakin, when crews arrived at the building on Wages Road, they were told about people trapped inside the structure and went into rescue mode.

The crews were able to confirm that the two persons were killed, and the third person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, Dakin said.