Two men found dead aboard boat on Lake Lanier

A third man was taken to the hospital to be treated for acute carbon monoxide exposure.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were found dead aboard a boat on Lake Lanier on Saturday in circumstances that are not yet totally clear.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said no foul play was suspected, and a third man on the boat was taken to the hospital for acute carbon monoxide exposure.

The men were found this morning when a family member of one of the three men went out onto the lake to bring the boat ashore, apparently after learning of some issue with what was going on.

The men had gone out onto the lake last night to camp out aboard the boat.

The sheriff's office said it responded around 11 a.m. with the Cumming Police Department and the Forsyth County Fire Department and EMS to Mary Alice Park to investigate.