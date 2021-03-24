Two men take off with stolen car, hid in apartment near Georgia Tech’s campus before arrest

19-year-old Kartier Jenkins and 17-year-old Demontae Thomas were arrested for the incident.

ATLANTA — Police say two men stole a car and took off into an apartment near Georgia Tech’s campus, Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:40 pm, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a stolen Dodge Charger. The driver refused to stop and fled the scene. The vehicle was recovered shortly after in the area of Pine St NW and McAfee St NW.

According to law enforcement officials, SWAT was called to 283 Pine St NW where the vehicle the suspects were driving was found to be stolen from Dekalb County and was recovered.

The two suspects, in this case, were seen by witnesses entering an apartment at the location and refused to come out, police said.

Atlanta Police SWAT later forced entry into the apartment but did not find the suspects inside. Another witness told police the suspects were inside an adjacent apartment.

Entry was made into the second apartment and the two suspects were arrested inside. The investigation revealed the suspects made entry to this second apartment through a crawlspace.

They said the males were also armed with weapons. Additional units were notified and responded to the scene including the SWAT team and negotiators.

Jenkins is charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Reckless Driving, and Fleeing and Eluding.

Thomas was charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.