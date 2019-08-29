ATLANTA — Thrill seekers get ready, because two new rides are making their way to Six Flags Over Georgia.

Catwoman Whip and Poison Ivy Toxic Twister are the new "heart-pumping" rides guests can expect to see in the Spring of 2020.

"Every year, Six Flags creates innovative, new ride experiences for thrill-seekers of all ages,” park president Dale Kaetzel said.

A Six Flags Over Georgia spokesperson said the new rides will debut in the new Gotham City area of the park.

The Catwoman Whip is seven stories high (approximately 67 feet in the air). According to the press release, it's a super sized wheel that spins horizontally, as a giant arm lifts and tilts the wheel in a vertical position. Guests can expect to sit in one of the 24 seats offered while their feet dangle below.

The Poison Ivy Toxic Twister is expected to leave riders feeling dizzy. The new ride has a giant center rotating arm that rotates 36 riders "as they experience centrifugal force." The attraction spins counter-clockwise while the ride turns in the opposite direction at a high speed, park officials described.

Additional park announcements will be made soon, but park goers can purchase 2020 season passes through Labor Day weekend.

